During Wednesday’s Q&A session in Parliament, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev announced that the legalization of marijuana will not only mean a privilege for the rich, but also envisages that everyone can grow two or three stems at home.

Our position on this issue is clear. This will not be a privilege only for the rich to invest or the like. The aim is to enable every citizen, for example, under the control of the agency provided in the law, to use from two to three stems for their own need or to delegate them to a company to grow the cannabis for them as now each stem is marked with a special number with special control or the like, said Prime Minister Zaev.

Zaev pointed out that the legalization of cannabis at the same time opens new economic potentials and develops certain industries.