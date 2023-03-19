Without the help of our friends and our allies, this would have never happened. This is another example of how Macedonia is a reliable partner that is helping the United States and the European Union achieve regional stability, US Deputy Assistant Secretary and Special Envoy to the Western Balkans Gabriel Escobar said in Ohrid.

Gabriel Escobar after the end of the talks between Belgrade and Pristina with the mediation of the EU, thanked Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski and the Government for organizing the meeting.

He congratulated both Belgrade and Pristina for what he said was a difficult but necessary agreement to establish peaceful and predictable relations between the two sides.