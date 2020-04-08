A judge ordered two men from Stip, who assaulted a young girl several months ago and video recorded her ordeal, to 30 days in detention. They were already given a week long detention following their arrest, that was sparked by the public outrage once the tape was shared throughout the social media.

The 20 year old girl, who used to be involved with one of the men and tried to leave him, said that she did not speak out about the attack because she was threatened. The men , aged 23 and 26, now face between six months and five years in prison.