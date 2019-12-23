The attack on former Gazi Baba Mayor Toni Trajkovski is an attempt by the Government to assault its political opponents, said VMRO-DPMNE official Orce Georgievski. Trajkovski, who is being persecuted by the Zaev regime and is a target in an SPO criminal case, was badly beaten up on Sunday evening.

The beating serves to goal to silence and threaten Trajkovski. This is the level of democratic capacity shown by Zoran Zaev and his thugs. As usual, after cases of such attacks, the Interior Ministry led by Oliver Spasovski is silent after the attack, Georgievski said.

Georgievski called on the remaining professionals in the Interior Ministry to help find the men who attacked Trajkovski. His trial was postponed today despite the open attempts by judge Ognen Stavrev to expedite the sentencing.