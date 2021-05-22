In an interview with “Koha”, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev stressed that the country does not need early parliamentary elections.

In the absence of substantive argumentation, there should be no early parliamentary elections and after two decades it is time to go to regular elections in 2024 in order to give the economy a chance to live, society to function and citizens to plan their lives and work, said Zaev.

Zaev pointed out that for some time the Parliament was blocked due to MPs sick with COVID-19, but that can no longer be abused as an argument because the vaccination of MPs with the second dose is underway.

Regarding the local elections, he stressed that SDSM will continue to nurture openness to all ethnic communities and building coalitions, because in such a selfless way dividing power is obtained in quality and it becomes more democratic.