The objective of the Open Balkan is to carry us forward towards development, integration, competitiveness, freedom of movement, facilitation of procedures, solidarity and assistance. I believe Open Balkan is more than an idea and initiative, having the capacity to respond to the needs and provide operational solutions, said Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Fatmir Bytyqi at the opening of the plenary session of the Open Balkan inter-governmental working groups in Tirana on Monday.

