No sooner did VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski reveal his grand infrastructure plan, whose centerpiece is a highway linking Skopje to Bitola, did Zoran Zaev also come up with the same proposal.

Mickoski presents an ambitious infrastructure plan worth two billion EUR

Zaev said that he is “proposing the idea” of building a highway between Macedonia’s first and second city.

It wuld be a project worth 600 million EUR and it’s a priority given that eastern Macedonia is now covered with highways and we are covering western Macedonia with the Kicevo – Ohrid and then Kicevo – Gostivar highways, Zaev said.

His Government failed miserably in building new infrastructure, or even completing the three major highways that were started (and largely built) under the previous VMRO-DPMNE led Government. Spending even the funding that was allocated to the budget for infrastructure project turned a near impossible task for the Zaev led Government. The Demir Kapija – Smokvica highway which was nearly complete when Zaev grabbed power in 2017 was opened a full year later, and the Skopje – Stip highway, which was 80 percent done in 2017, was opened only after a public pressure campaign.