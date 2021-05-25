Deputy Prime Minister Fatmir Bytyqi announced the possibility of introducing a progressive tax, but, as he says, for the rich who became even richer during the pandemic, reducing personal income tax in certain sectors that were most affected by the corona crisis, but also introducing a crisis tax.
Tax reform means the introduction of progressive taxation. I say – why not. The crisis has shown that some rich people have become even richer. Because of my ideological beliefs, I think there should be progressive taxation. The rich have to pay and give back to the poor. If that means introducing a new tax for the poorer – I say no, because we owe it to them to get out of poverty and start living in a dignified way, says Bytyqi.
The opposition, on the other hand, accuses that the tax reform that is being prepared will hit the economy and the standard of the citizens again.
We will have a correction in taxes, we are not looking for a solution, but we are hitting business and citizens again and raising taxes instead of finding a way to reduce the gray economy and thus increase budget revenues. We remain on our policy, and that is a flat tax and its reduction to a level of 8 percent, said the president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickovski.
Comments are closed for this post.