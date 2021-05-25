Deputy Prime Minister Fatmir Bytyqi announced the possibility of introducing a progressive tax, but, as he says, for the rich who became even richer during the pandemic, reducing personal income tax in certain sectors that were most affected by the corona crisis, but also introducing a crisis tax.

Tax reform means the introduction of progressive taxation. I say – why not. The crisis has shown that some rich people have become even richer. Because of my ideological beliefs, I think there should be progressive taxation. The rich have to pay and give back to the poor. If that means introducing a new tax for the poorer – I say no, because we owe it to them to get out of poverty and start living in a dignified way, says Bytyqi.

The opposition, on the other hand, accuses that the tax reform that is being prepared will hit the economy and the standard of the citizens again.