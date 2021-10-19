The Macedonian Government at Tuesday’s regular session, among other things, in accordance with the current epidemiological situation in the country, adopted amendments to the covid protocols for the operation of cafes and restaurants.
These amendments lift the limitation of the maximum allowed number of persons seated at one table in cafes, restaurants and hotel restaurants, both in the open and closed areas of the facilities.
The government also allowed hospitality businesses to increase indoor and outdoor capacities.
