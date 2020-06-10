The report that 21.000 workers did not receive their salaries in April is a major source of concern and reveals that Macedonian companies are having serious liquidity issues, said Daniela Arsovska, President of the SSK chamber of commerce.

Unless steps are taken immediately, I fear that the next months results will be even more worrying, said Arsovska.

Many of the major manufacturing companies were forced to close their doors, at least temporarily, with the onset of the coronavirus epidemic. The tourism and hospitality industries have also been forced to close, with only some establishments reopening in the past days.