The ruling SDSM party is trying to buy votes by issuing voucher cards to more than 320.000 citizens in the run up to the elections, said the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party.

The SDSM led Government used its emergency powers to order that 28 million EUR are distributed in vouchers to lower income citizens, meant to be used to purchase goods and services produced in Macedonia or for domestic tourism. SDSM’s move is marketed as “coronavirus stimulus” but it comes at a time when the ruling party is desperately pushing for elections as early as July 5.\