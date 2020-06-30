We have a clear methodology, we have a concept, we have policies that we will undertake in the first 100 days and I can announce that in the first 100 days the government of VMRO-DPPMNE will directly bring three serious, major multinational companies, said the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski during the TV duel with Zoran Zaev on TV24 .

He stressed that the future government will be a government led by VMRO-DPMNE and it will be a government in which there will be an increase in salaries, pensions, a real investment boom, unlike the government of Zaev which brought the country at the bottom in the region and Europe.