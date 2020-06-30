We have a clear methodology, we have a concept, we have policies that we will undertake in the first 100 days and I can announce that in the first 100 days the government of VMRO-DPPMNE will directly bring three serious, major multinational companies, said the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski during the TV duel with Zoran Zaev on TV24 .
He stressed that the future government will be a government led by VMRO-DPMNE and it will be a government in which there will be an increase in salaries, pensions, a real investment boom, unlike the government of Zaev which brought the country at the bottom in the region and Europe.
For the past three years, at the beginning of each year, Zoran Zaev announced an investment boom and the economy that would flourish. But unfortunately we were at the bottom every year, both in Europe and the Balkans, said Mickoski.
Comments are closed for this post.