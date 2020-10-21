VMRO-DPMNE’s group in Parliament today will submit to Parliament a request for conducting an oversight hearing to determine the reasons and enforcement of laws in the procedure for bringing Eurostandard Bank to bankruptcy.
The initiative is supported by the entire opposition bloc, VMRO-DPMNE, the Coalition Alliance for Albanians – Alternativa and Levica.
The claims of VMRO-DPMNE that the bank was deliberately brought into bankruptcy by pouring large sums of money through loans without coverage to finance companies from Strumica close to the Zaev family were confirmed by the owner of Eurostandard Bank, who made public some of the companies where according to him, the from Eurostandard Bank ended up, and which companies did not have loan coverage, ie were bankrupt, the party said in a statement.
