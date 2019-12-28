Outgoing Prime Minister Zoran Zaev does not remember when he exactly reported the “Racket” case, and in the meantime the home of one of the defendants, Bojan Jovanovski, also known as Boki 13, functioned as SDSM’s operational headquarters.

The court heard Friday from a housekeeper who worked for suspected racketeer Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13, who describd the company he kept. Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska, Karpos Mayor Stefan Bogoev, SDSM party Secretary General Aleksandar Kiracovski, Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce and many others were frequent guests in Boki’s residence, said witness Dragana Kolevska.

I would serve them coffee and sometimes they would come for lunch. I never listened in on their conversations, Kolevska said.

They all saw the luxury that Boki 13 lives in and the millions he throws around and knew they were not legally and honestly earned. That is why Dimitrov hid the crime reported by foreign diplomats, and Zaev cannot remember and prove when he reported it. So Spasovski communicated with the racketeers instead of arresting them, and Boki 13 was warned not to contact racketeers who were encouraged to report the crime to the political-media-prosecutor octopus. It is therefore clear that everyone from the first to the last are lying about their contacts and cooperation with Boki 13.

“Ilindenska bb” is the address that where the contents of the famous Louis Vuitton bag ended upo, which became the epitome of Zoran Zaev’s crime and corruption and his criminal gang, according to VMRO-DPMNE.

According to the party, it is clear to the entire state that the twice-pardoned criminal could not refrain from being part of another multi-million dollar criminal scam. That is the way Zoran Zaev works. That is his modus operandi, threats, blackmail, pressures, racketeering, bribery, extortion and corruption.

The outgoing prime minister did not know that Katica Janeva was involved in the “Racket” because the materials presented by businessman Orce Kamcev feature only Boki 13.

Hristijan Mickoski, leader of VMRO-DPMNE, said that the party would not publish recorded conversations at press conferences.

We will submit everything we have to the MoI, the law enforcement authorities, whenever there’s trust, so they can further process it, said opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski in an interview with MRT on Friday evening.

VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski believes the outgoing Prime Minister has not reported “Racket” because he is at the top of the pyramid.