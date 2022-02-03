The leader of the Alliance for Albanians (AA), Ziadin Sela, blamed the leader of the Democratic Union for Integration (DUI), Ali Ahmeti, for, as he said, the poor condition of the Albanians from Macedonia, Lajm daily writes. Asked by reporters in Pristina about the election of the new Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski as head of government in Skopje, Sela said the Macedonian prime ministers’ approach to Albanians depended on Ali Ahmeti’s approach as a partner in the ruling coalition.

He has just been elected prime minister, have no dilemma: The approach of the prime ministers, whoever he is, depends on the approach of Mr. Ahmeti. When his approach is bad, it is bad for the Albanians. Ahmeti’s approach was bad and because of that the Albanians suffered a lot of consequences, he said.