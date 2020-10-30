The Handball Federation of Macedonia has announced that according to the protocols for organizing sports competitions in during the Covid 19 pandemic, published in the Official Gazette No. 257 of October 29, 2020, all matches of the national system in men’s and women’s competition are put on hold.

HFM urges everyone who is part of the handball sport to respect these recommendations, and says that the situation will be monitored daily, and everyone affected will be immediately notified about any changes.

