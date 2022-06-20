The Energy Regulatory Commission is set to decide today on the new fuel prices.

On Friday, the ERC decided to increase the price of diesel by two denars. The prices of other oil derivatives remained unchanged.

These are the current fuel prices:

– EUROSUPER BS 95 – 115.50 (denars / liter)

– EUROSUPER BS 98 – 113.50 (denars / liter)

– EURODIESEL (D-E V) – 109.50 (denars / liter)

– Extra light household oil – MKD 105.50 (denars/liter)

– Crude oil – 56.317 (denars/kilogram)