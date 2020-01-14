The Ministry of Defense, headed by Radmila Sekerinska for this year’s consumed electricity will pay 1,600,000 euros to the still-current deputy prime minister in charge of economic affairs in Zaev’s government, Koco Angjusev, according to the Bureau of Public Procurement’s website.

On December 30, 2019, just two days before Angjusev left the Government, the Ministry of Defense concluded a one-year public procurement contract with Koco Angjusev’s company Energy Delivery Solutions EDS DOOEL Skopje. There were 4 bids in the tender and it was awarded to the company that offered the lowest price – Angjusev’s company.