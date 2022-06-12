The Macedonian national football team scored Sunday a convincing victory 4:0 against Gibraltar at the National Arena “Todor Proeski” in Skopje.

The match from the Nations League was decided after only 15 minutes of play when the scoreboard read 3:0 for the host.

The selected players of coach Blagoja Milevski from the very beginning showed determination to win the points and already in the 4th minute they took the lead through Enis Bardi. Two goals by Bojan Miovski followed (14th and 16th minute) for a convincing 3:0. By the end of the first half, Darko Curlinov (31st minute) increased to 4:0.

This is the second triumph for the Macedonians in the mutual duels in the June cycle. One week ago in Gibraltar the result was 2:0.