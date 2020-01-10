Macedonia

Are 40 million euros in damages the reason Dzolev applied different standards to jurors whose terms expire on the same day?

Two jurors whose terms began and ended on the same day received different treatment in the Criminal Court. The juror in the “Durmo Tours” case Slavica Sandovska has been replaced by another juror appointed at the beginning of the trial, Biljana Dimulkova, after Criminal Court President Ivan...