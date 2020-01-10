Kire Lazarov scores winning goal in final minute in match against Ukraine Handball 10.01.2020 / 23:14 Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin Macedonia beat Ukraine in the European Championship in the last minute. Nikola Mitrevski with remarkable 14 saves is the hero of the Macedonian national team, along with the captain Kire Lazarov, who scored the winning goal. Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin MacedoniaukraineEHF EURO 2020Kire Lazarov Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 08.01.2020 Macron changes position, green light for Macedonia in May? Macedonia 16.12.2019 Red alert: Extremely high air pollution in Macedonia Macedonia 13.12.2019 Greece is against decoupling, says Macedonia and Albania should get a date in package Sport News Macedonia’s handball players open EHF Euro 2020 with match against Ukraine Borko Ristovski: Never North, Always Macedonia Dejan Kulusevski is the first Macedonian to play for Juventus Delegates reject push to add “North” to the name of the Ski Federation of Macedonia Macedonia and Kosovo already looking into who will get blamed for nationalist outbursts during their crucial March football match Through Platini, judiciary targets Sarkozy Vardar beats Tatran Presov and wins first place in its SEHA league group Pandev scores an amazing goal for Genoa .
