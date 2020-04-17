German carmaker Audi on Tuesday said it has partially restarted production at its engine plant in Győr, in north-western Hungary.

Audi Hungaria shut down its plant on March 23 because of the novel coronavirus outbreak. The plant on Tuesday restarted a six-cylinder engine assembly line with about a hundred workers on shift.

Audi said it was taking a gradual approach to ramping up production. The carmaker plans to restart another six-cylinder engine assembly line on the last day of the week.

Production at the vehicle plant, however, is not expected to resume until the second half of next week. Audi Hungaria’s parent company Volkswagen also stopped production at most of its bases last month, affecting Audi AG plants in Ingolstadt, Neckarsulm, Brussels and Mexico, as well as the one in Győr.